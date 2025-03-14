Assuming Adult Responsibilities At Young Age Propelled Me To Empower Children’

Share

While coming out to give her opening remarks at the maiden Little Models Fashion Competition sponsored by her organisation, TPD Fashion Ministry (Theos Pattern and Design), Mrs Theodore Taiwo, could not but appreciate her journey from childhood to her present position as a woman, wife and mother.

Grace Children’s School, Gbagada Lagos, had emerged the winner of the competition, beating six other schools in different categories ranging from debates, games and runway show.

It was, however, not all bed of roses for Mrs Taiwo who had to start fending for her family at a very tender age despite being a woman.

According to her, the journey into fashion started immediately after her secondary school while appreciating her mother and grandmother, who both instilled in her the needed discipline to come out as a woman of honour in the society today.

“Passion drives me and the reason why I’m doing this is because it’s a ministry,” she explained. “I told myself, I am not going to be among the industry.

I just want to form a ministry and present fashion in the positive side of it because I think everyone thinks fashion is just all about nakedness, exposure, and following trends, but trends will definitely end.

Fashion runway

“However, children are little and you can catch them young. That’s why I’m starting in this way. I already know I was going to end up with the fashion runway.

I started with them last year around August; I had to work with the school calendar. “I took it one step at a time. I have a curriculum that I follow – the day we are going to do patterns, the day we are going to cut, the day we are going to sew, the day we are going to iron, the day we are going to fold, the day we are going to thread, the day we are going to design, we already have them laid out.

“So it’s not that week one, week two, week three, they have 12 weeks in the calendar. So I already know that. “But you see these children have the enthusiasm to learn.

So if one person is not in school today, I replace them with another. And you find out that children who have the most enthusiasm are the children who stay under other people like those working as maids.

“They are the people who need this even more because when they end up going back to their parents, at least they will have something to rely on. “You’ll be surprised that some children are the ones feeding their parents through this little things I’m already doing.

Like a child told me that he made bowls for Children’s Day. One is N500. He made 50 pieces and the mother said that the profit she had alone was able to feed them for a month plus in the house.

“One was even telling me he took ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag to sew bags which the mother sells at the Mile 12 Market. It’s in demand because it has started to rain. They

Through perseverance and determination, I transformed my passion into a successful fashion entrepreneurship venture, empowering others through education and skills training."

sew it like a lunch bag and then they cover it with a zip and it’s selling. And that is a continuous thing. “So these children are not too young.

That they are under the age of 12, doesn’t mean you should underestimate what they can do. I had been there, I have worn their shoes before. “I had to fend for my family at a young age, so I know how stressful it is. It’s not even in this moment that money no longer has value like before.

Entrepreneurs

“I even taught them entrepreneurship and how to negotiate in pricing, costing, branding, advertising, how they can market their work and how they do finishing so that people they least expect can buy.”

While stating her journey into fashion, she said instead of staying at home doing nothing, and also considering the condition of her parents as she said she was brought up alone by her mother and there was need to support her in so many ways, she decided to acquire a skill.

She added: “After completing secondary school, I embarked on a journey to acquire a skill while awaiting my results. In 2002, I secured a job as a salesgirl at Read Company in Mega Plaza. A year later, I pursued my passion for fashion in a small room in Shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

“Under the guidance of Mummy Bolanle, a widow with two children, I learned the basics of fashion design. I would collect clothes from customers, Mummy Bolanle would sew them, and I would deliver the finished products.

“Although I wasn’t making a profit due to the costs of paying Mummy Bolanle, I, however, gained invaluable experience.”

Turning point

Speaking further she said: “In 2006, I represented the Methodist Church of Nigeria at an international event in Brazil. With the $1000 pocket money I received, I saved enough to purchase a sewing machine upon my return.

“After returning to Nigeria, I visited Dame Victoria Peregrino, now Chairman of Tescom (Teaching Service Commission), and this marked a turning point in my career.

“She gave me a sewing machine, encouraging me to pursue my dreams. As a token of appreciation, I sewed a short knicker and bubu for her and her husband.

“This breakthrough enabled me to support my family financially, providing care for my parents’ and siblings’ needs. However, it also meant assuming adult responsibilities at a young age.

“In 2007, I travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) to further my fashion education, enrolling in a bachelor’s degree programme in fashion. My passion for teaching led me to start to train students in my one-room apartment in 2009.”

Narrating the journey of taking up the kids especially those under the ages of 12, she said those are the ones in their formative years and whatever they engage their brain with at that moment will stick with them forever.

She added that the way she became a pillar of support for her parents at a very young age, some of the current children under her ministry are now helping out at home even though some are not even 15 years old.

“Today, I have trained more than 2, 000 individuals, both privileged and underprivileged, in Nigeria and abroad. My outreach programmes have reached communities in Lagos, Oyo, and Abuja.

“During these years, I have been able to partner with Lagos SUBEB (State Universal Basic Education Board), Shomolu Branch and accredited by NABTEB (National Business and Technical Examinations Board).

“Through perseverance and determination, I transformed my passion into a successful fashion entrepreneurship venture, empowering others through education and skills training.”

She, however, appreciated the support from God, her husband, siblings, late mum, maternal grandma, and Mrs Mabel Frazer Chijindu (aunty) who have been there for her.

NGO

When asked about the plans to expand the ministry to cater for more children especially those currently not in school or those without the opportune to even go to school, Mrs Taiwo said she has already established an NGO alongside her husband, Toyosi Taiwo, with the sole aim of going out there to get more people on board.

Although it costs them a lot, the joy of seeing the children happy continues to spur them on.

