Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria Set for 9th National Culinary Summit

The Association of Profession- al Chefs Nigeria (APCN) has announced the hosting of its ninth National Culinary Summit Arewa Food Festival, slated to hold between June 24 and 25. The two days event is to be staged in partnership with the Kano State Tourism Board (KSTB).

With the theme, Promoting Nigeria’s multi-cultural food tourism, it will hold in Kano metropolitan city, featuring such activities as; Indigenous cuisine display, master classes, competitions, city tours and practical training.

Speaking on the event, the President of APCN, Chef Paulius Okon, noted that the event, which is in its ninth year is part of activities by the group at promoting Nigerian food culture, developing and promoting the chef profession, which he said is fast gaining traction in Nigeria.

He enjoined all chefs, aspiring chef professionals, foodies, and operators of food business and hospitality outfits as well governments and corporate bodies to take advantage of the event to train their personnel and experience the best of Nigeria’s culinary offerings.