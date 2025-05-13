Association Of Movie Producers Backs WIPO, NCC Effort To Protect Nollywood

Share

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s creative industry gathered at the Bank of Industry Tower in Abuja on Tuesday for the inaugural meeting of a World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)-supported project aimed at tackling online copyright piracy across Africa’s digital market.

Nigeria is one of only four African countries selected for this flagship initiative, which seeks to strengthen legislative frameworks, enhance enforcement capacity, and raise public awareness around digital copyright infringement.

The project, implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), comes at a critical time for Nigeria’s booming creative sector—particularly Nollywood—which continues to suffer significant losses from widespread piracy on digital platforms.

According to a release by Desmond Utomwen, Publicity Secretary (FCT) of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria, the Director-General of the NCC, Dr. John O. Asein, in his opening address, described the initiative as a strategic intervention poised to reposition Nigeria’s copyright ecosystem for the digital era.

He emphasized that by identifying technical and legal gaps and deploying tools to disrupt online piracy, the initiative would help safeguard the future of Nigerian creatives.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Oluwatobiloba Moody, Director of the WIPO Nigeria Office, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to protecting intellectual property as a catalyst for innovation and economic development.

He said the project signaled WIPO’s growing collaboration with African countries and a shared resolve to uphold creators’ rights in the digital space.

Representing the Nigerian film industry, Amb. (Dr.) Queen Blessing Ebigieson, National President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), lauded the initiative as a turning point for Nollywood producers, who have long borne the brunt of unchecked digital piracy.

“For years, our industry has suffered economic losses, reputational damage, and creative fatigue due to online piracy. This project will equip producers with the legal backing, technical tools, and enforcement partnerships needed to finally push back,” Ebigieson said.

She also stressed the need for inclusive engagement across all levels of the industry:

“We must ensure that the awareness materials and capacity-building components of this project reach grassroots filmmakers and digital content creators—not just major studios. The strength of Nollywood lies in its diversity and reach.”

The project overview was delivered by Dr. Tobias Bednarz of WIPO, while Michael Akpan, an intellectual property expert and the project’s National Consultant, gave a detailed analysis of the current state of online copyright infringement in Nigeria.

A session on enforcement mechanisms in the digital environment was led by Dr. Ioannis Kikkis, the project’s International Consultant.

With strong participation from law enforcement agencies, telecom firms, legal experts, and creative industry bodies, the initiative is shaping up to be a comprehensive, sector-wide response to the menace of digital piracy.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Nigeria’s creative economy—one where digital innovation is matched by robust intellectual property protection, and creators are empowered to earn the full value of their work.

