Association Of Air Transport And Tourist Agencies Of Iran Joins World Tourism Network

The Association of Air Transport and Tourist Agencies of Iran has formally joined the World Tourism Network (WTN). This development was reported by Eturbonews.com.

According to the online portal, the Founder and Chairman of WTN, Juergen Steinmetz, made the disclosure, stating; “Today, the World Tourism Network is proud to greet our third member from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

‘‘We welcome the Association of Air Transport and Tourist Agencies of Iran to take the lead, opening the doors for many of their members in Iran, and to become another strong voice in our global family of friends, discussing international tourism in an informal and often more effective manner.”

Dr Hormatallah Rafiei, the President of the Association of Air Transport and Tourist Agencies of Iran, noted: “Joining the World Tourism Network (WTN) is a valuable opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and support tourism businesses in Iran.

‘‘As the representative body of Iranian travel and tourism agencies, we believe that constructive engagement with global stakeholders paves the way for sustainable growth, innovation, and resilience in our industry. We consider our membership in WTN a strategic step toward more meaningful participation in global tourism dialogue and initiatives.”

AATTAI is Iran’s official association, representing over 1,350 travel and air transport agencies nationwide. Founded in 1957, it works to strengthen the tourism industry through training, advocacy, and international cooperation.

Launched in Berlin, Germany, in 2020, with more than 29,000 members and supporters in 133 countries, the World Tourism Network has grown over the years from the first informal online discussion about COVID-19 into an alternative but powerful voice around the globe.

The body is also giving Small and medium-sized businesses in the travel and tourism industry a more meaningful participation.