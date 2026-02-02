Association Lauds Kwara Gov, Stakeholders On Schools Reopening

The apex body of the people of Igbomina in Kwara State, under the aegis of Omo Ibile Igbomina, has lauded the state government under the able leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the re-opening of primary and post-primary institutions in the southern senatorial district of the State.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly signed by the President of the socio-cultural organisation, Sir Bisi Fakayode and the National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Bisi Adedayo, and made available to the news men in Ilorin, the State capital.

“We received with elation, the state government’s directive to re-open schools after nine weeks of closure, since 19th November, 2025, due to the unfavourable security situation and criminal infiltrations of a section of the State.

“The decision was taken in good faith by the government to protect the lives of the pupils, students and the teachers in the area against the illicit act of banditry.

“Omo Ibile Igbomina appreciated the concerns of His Excellency on the safety of the pupils and students in our area as well as considering their future by responding to the yearnings of the parents and the civil societies on the closure of schools in the affected area.

“We could not hold back our joy as we seized this opportunity to commend well-meaning sons and daughters of Igbomina stock that rose to the occasion at such a challenging moment we needed it the most,” the statement added.

The National Executive Committee of the association also lauded the Igbomina traditional institution, political stalwarts, and youth associations in Igbomina Land for their steadfastness and resilience, despite the challenges of the schools’ closure, which it noted was traumatising.

The association, therefore, charged the teachers to brace up for the challenges associated with the covering of the subjects’ syllabi at all levels of education, adding that the teachers must be up and doing in filling the academic gaps created by the temporary closure, “especially as the Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) and Senior Secondary School Examinations (SSCE) are very close and knowing full well that there are enormous grounds to cover which may require holiday loss”.

The students, the statement advised that the students are encouraged to be of good conduct at resumption and be ready for the workload to catch up for the lags, more so that they need to sit up and get prepared for academic work.

The statement further counselled the affected students to make proper use of the remaining periods judiciously to prepare for the examinations, as the external examinations would soon commence.

The parents of the affected students, the statement stressed, are also implored to cooperate with the State government by giving necessary support to their wards in bridging the gap created by the interim closure.

The umbrella body of all Igbomina at home and abroad, which blamed the insecurity partly on the indifference of the locals and the influx of suspected criminals without scrutiny, solicited the cooperation of stakeholders with the security agents with a view to getting rid of the criminal elements terrorising the communities and keeping the children out of school.

The statement also advised the state government to reinforce the security architecture of the area in order to curb banditry activities in the area in particular and the entire State in general.