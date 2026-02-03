Association Lauds Kwara Gov, Stakeholders On Schools Reopening

The apex body of the people of Igbomina in Kwara State, under the aegis of Omo Ibile Igbomina, has lauded the state government under the able leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the re-opening of primary and post-primary institutions in the Southern Senatorial District of the State.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly signed by the President of the sociocultural organisation, Sir Bisi Fakayode and the National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Bisi Adedayo, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, the State capital.

“We received with elation, the state government’s directive to reopen schools after nine weeks of closure, since 19th November, 2025 due to the unfavorable security situation and criminal infiltrations of a section of the State. “The decision was taken in good faith by the government to protect the lives of the pupils, students and the teachers in the area against the illicit act of banditry.”