Association Hails Forest Guards Initiative In Kwara

The Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA) has lauded Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for strengthening the state’s security, through establishment of the state’s Forest Guards scheme.

The commendation is contained in a statement by its National President, Alhaji Mohammed Uthman Jagunmo yesterday in Ilorin. Jagunmo said that the commendation followed the governor’s inspection of a guard of honour at the passing-out parade of newly trained Kwara State Forest Guards.

“The exercise underscored the administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity, particularly in forested and rural areas. “The initiative represented a bold and timely response to the security challenges posed by criminal elements exploiting forest corridors.

“The Forest Guards programme is a game changer in Kwara State’s security architecture. “It is a strategic, community-based intervention that will deny criminals safe havens and restore confidence among residents, especially in rural communities,” he said The association noted that the newly trained guards, drawn from different communities across the state, are expected to be deployed immediately.

He said that they are to complement existing security agencies in intelligence gathering and local surveillance ”We praise President Bola Tinubu, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the nation’s security forces for its sustained efforts to confront terrorism, banditry and kidnapping nationwide.

”Beyond security gains, the forest guards initiative carried significant socioeconomic benefits, creating employment opportunities for young people and fostering community ownership of security efforts.

“The programme reflects a multi-layered approach that not only strengthens local security capacity, but also promotes youth engagement and economic empowerment,” he said He expressed confidence that the deployment of the forest guards would enhance safety across Kwara, curb criminal activities in forest areas and reinforce col- laboration between the state and national security structures.