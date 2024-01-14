Association Decries Increasing Rate Of Cultist Activities In Ijegun Egba Community

The Ibassa Ijegun Egba Youth Association has decried the increasing rate of cultist activities in their community located in the Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

The Chairman of the Association, Mr Kareem Idowu, in a statement, said residents can not sleep in their houses with their two eyes closed any longer nor walk around the community freely anymore.

According to the chairman, there has been serious unrest in the community because of the deadliest activities of these cultists.

“Residents and indigene of our community are finding it difficult to walk freely, the business merchants could not go about their businesses without fear.

“The children could no longer go to school and all the activities of the community had been placed on hold due to the criminal activities of these notorious cult members that have taken over our peaceful community.

“Their notorious action did not only affect the community mentally, but it has also affected our community psychologically and economically,” he said.

The chairman said that at first, it was a battle between the respective rival groups but, it later metamorphosed into something else, such as daylight robbery, extortion, and attempted rape of the young girls of the community.

“They now brutalized and intimidated innocent members of the community with guns, cutlasses, axe, and other dangerous weapons.

“These cult members are not indigenes, nor were they originated from our community.

“It’s crystal clear that evil sets of minds are being sponsored by some undesirable element within the town, using the current situation to achieve their ill mission in the community.”

On his part, the General Secretary of the association, Mr Wakili Jaiyeolu, said the town is deeply rooted in a conk Yoruba culture, where members co-exist in peace and harmony.

“But as we speak now, the reverse is the case, as cultist activities have taken over the community’s sanity.

“They are fully armed and connected. They are quick to get information related to security reports, which makes members of the community scared of divulging cultists and other related criminal activities.

“These notorious cultist groups are based in some specific areas of the community, the areas are Zone II (Origerigan), New Site, Oladele Str., Liadi Str., Rasaq Odunewu Str., Akintanmide Str., Muse Anidu Str,

“Other areas are Alhaji Mutiu Str., Alebiosu Str., Adeoshodi Str., Maiyegun Str. and some other strategic parts of the Ijegun-Egba community.

“The prevailing continuous criminal activities in the community had left us with no option other than to flee the community in search of safety and our wellbeing,” he said.

Jaiyeolu begged the Lagos State Government, the Inspector General of Police and other relevant agencies to come to their rescue before they started killing innocent citizens of Nigeria in the community.

“On behalf of the entire Ibasa Ijegun-Egba community, we are appealing to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Inspector General of Police Mr Kayode Egbetokun and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Adegoke Fayoade to come to our rescue.

“We are law-abiding citizens and we will give total support to Nigerian Police to eradicate cultism, we are the victims of these continuous incidents, and we will use every legal means to reinstate peace back in the community.

“We believe in upholding the principles of equity and good conscience within society, fostering an environment where every member of the community can live in peace and harmony,” he said.