Association Decries Attacks On NAHCON’s Chair, Urges Responsible Journalism

The Association of Hajj Media Support Professionals (AHMR), has urged media organisations to exercise Professionalism and caution’s while reporting issues that deals with National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON) and its leadership.

The association in a statement signed by it’s National Chairman, Ibrahim Nagarta, emphasised the importance of accuracy, fairness, and responsible journalism in reporting on matters related to the Hajj and Umrah operations.

The statemend said in part: “Upon review, of reports published in one of the online Medium on 14th October 2025, the report in question contains unverified claims and misrepresentations that do not reflect the full context of NAHCON’s operations or the actions of its Chairman.

“Professor Sale has consistently acted within the statutory mandate of NAHCON, ensuring that all administrative and operational decisions including staff deployment and fare adjustments are conducted in accordance with relevant regulations and due administrative process.