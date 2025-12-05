Association Commends Tinubu, Otu For Tackling Insecurity

The Association of Heads of Federal Establishments, Cross River State chapter, has commended the steps currently being taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the security situation in the country.

President of the Association, Dr Rita Akpan, who gave this commendation on behalf of members of the Association, noted that the security situation has improved tremendously due to renewed vigour and determination by the Timubu-led administration to secure ungoverned spaces in the country.

According to her, members of the Association were proud of the President for taking decisive steps in reducing the level of insecurity in order to give the international community and investors confidence.

Speaking on Thursday during a get-together and launch of the Association’s 2026 Calendar, Dr Rita also commended the Cross River State government for doing everything to secure the state, pointing to the investment the governor, Prince Bassey Otu, was making to keep the state safe.

She was happy that, unlike other states, not much insecurity takes place in the state, relating this to the various measures put in place by the governor.

On the reason for the get together, Dr Akpan said: “Tonight is more than a celebration; it is a reflection of our collective journey, a journey marked by dedication, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to public service.”

She continued: “As chairman, I am immensely proud of the strides we have made together, and I stand here humbled by the honour of leading such an exceptional body of professionals.”