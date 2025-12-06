Association Commends Tinubu, Otu For Tackling Insecurity

The association of Heads of Federal Establishments, Cross River State chapter, has commended the steps currently being taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the security situation in the country.

President of the Association, Dr. Rita Akpan who gave the commendation on behalf of members of the Association, noted that the security situation has improved tremendously due to renewed vigour and determination by the Tinubu led administration to secure ungoverned spaces in the country.

According to her, members of the Association were proud of the President for taking decisive steps in reducing the level of insecurity in order to give international community and investors’ confidence.

Speaking on Thursday during a get-together and launch of the Association’s 2026 Calendar, Dr. Rita also commended the Cross River State government for doing everything to secure the state, pointing at the investment Governor Bassey Otu was making to keep the state safe.

On the reason for the get together, Dr. Akpan said: “Tonight is more than a celebration; it is a reflection of our collective journey, a journey marked by dedication, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to public service.”