Assist Us To Curtails Outbreak Of Unknown Diseases, SOSG Appeals To FG

The Sokoto State Government has called on the Federal Ministry of Health to assist the state in combating the outbreak of an unknown disease that affects abdominal distention in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

Already, a total number of 127 people have been infected since the outbreak occurred.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Muhammad Gobir made the call while receiving a high-powered delegation from the federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in Sokoto.

Gobir explained that the suspected patients have been tested to ascertain the type of diseases and means of curtailing their separation.

He maintains that the State Government will not take anything that affects the health of the people lightly.

He said it was because of that, the state government made concerted efforts towards changing the narrative on immunisation exercise.

The deputy governor said in order to ensure total compliance, he took it upon himself as the state chairman of Routine immunisation to attend evening review meetings on polio immunisation.

This he said has been giving him the opportunity to know areas of need for necessary action.

Gobir said already, the state government has already paid its counterpart funding for the activities of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

He assured the visiting team that significant changes would soon be noticed in the area of immunisation exercise in the state.

Earlier, the leader of the team and coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Professor Muhammad Ali Pate emphasised the significance of administering vaccines in saving the lives of children.

Professor Ali Pate lamented the challenges faced in immunisation exercises in the state. He however acknowledged the efforts of the State government toward surmounting them.

Also commenting, the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) Dr Sania Nishtar expressed appreciation for the effort of the State government in the area of immunisation and appealed for more effort.