Assist Govts To Improve Schools, Enhance Students’ Performance, Don Urges Alumni Association

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, has implored alumni associations of schools in the country to strive to assist governments in the provision of infrastructural facilities for the improvement of academic performance of students.

Opoola, an alumnus of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Oyo in Oyo State, gave the counsel during the Reunion ceremony of the school held on Saturday in the school premises. I

“n his lecture themed: “Funding Public Education in Nigeria: Roles of Alumni Association”, the don spoke against the realization that many public schools are in deplorable condition and poorly funded by successive governments.

To him, “In Nigeria, secondary education is faced with a lot of challenges, such as non-payment of teachers’ salaries, skimpy libraries, inadequate instructional materials, dilapidated buildings, poor infrastructures and poorly trained and unmotivated teachers. All these bring about ineffective teaching and learning, leading to students’ poor academic performance.

“The alarming rate at which the Nigerian population is growing in Nigerian schools without corresponding growth in the number of essential facilities and adequate funding to match the change is another observed problem”.

Identifying that government alone cannot adequately fund education in schools, moreso that, according to him, “there has been a regular reduction in the budgetary provisions of governments at all levels of education, thereby increasing the burdens on the students as regards their fees and dues”, Opoola, therefore, urged the alumni associations as stakeholders, to assist their alma mater in the following areas: “Provision of facilities and equipment; funding of libraries: construction of classrooms; provision of mentorship programmes; provision of scholarships to brilliant but Indigent students; etc”.

The Principals of Schools 1 and 2, Messrs Tirinisiyu Oladele and M.A.Ojo respectively used the occasion of the Reunion to table the challenges being faced in the school, pleading that the different sets of the old students should do more to enhance the academic status of their alma mater. Among the students’ needs are: furniture, laboratories and equipment for Science-oriented students; a library with new books; more classrooms, toilet facilities, as well as, a modern Administrative Office.

Ladigbolu Grammar School was established in 1965 by the Otun of Oyo, Chief Moses Ogunmola before being handed over to the Military Government in 1976. The Proprietor (95) passed on on Sunday, November 26, 2023, a few hours after he had received a plaque of award from the Old Students Association of the School in his Akeetan residence in Oyo. He had prayed for his old students led by Dr. Bisi Oke, the National President who on Saturday handed over the baton of leadership of the Alumni to Pastor Mrs Funmilayo Ojoawo as the new President- General Worldwide.

The remains of the nonagenarian were interred on Monday after the burial service at the First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo, where many dignitaries were present including the deceased’s friend and colleague, the 93-year-old Chief Francis Adedayo Taiwo (Ekarun of Oyo, and the only surviving of the seven Chiefs installed by the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemo III). The retired Arch Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Prince Ayo Ladigbolu, the Baale of Ojongbodu, Chief Olaniyi Adeoye, Adegboye III, the Old Students Association executives, members of the association, as well as, Principals and students of the School were also in attendance to give their proprietor their last respects.