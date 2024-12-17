Assist Children From Orphanage Homes, Club Tells Nigerians

Share

Members of Orient Club, Abuja, have charged Nigerians to go to orphanage homes and adopt children in order to give the children in the homes the sense of belonging in the society.

The members also called on Nigerians to make time out to visit orphanages during this festivities so as to put smiles on the faces of the children and those taken care of them.

Speaking at the Durumi Orphanage Home where the Orient Club members visited to donate food and other items, the President, Tony Ogbulafor, said children in orphanage homes are like any other children and deserve more attention.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to see it as a call for humanity by adopting children from the motherless babies homes, saying that “the gesture is to enable the children to enjoy Christmas like all other children without feeling completely abandoned by the society

