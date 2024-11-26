Assets Verification Exercise Not Witch-Hunt – Gov Okpebholo

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 16-member Assets Verification Committee, led by Dr Ernest Afolabi-Umakhihe, with a charge to confirm the existence, conditions, locations and ownership of all State assets.

At the event held at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Benin City, the Governor said the committee is not intended to witch-hunt anybody, but to strengthen the fight against corruption, which is part of his mandate.

“Prior to my inauguration on the 12th of November 2024, I set up the Transition Committee to collate all necessary information for a seamless handover of Government. That committee, which was headed by Dr. Pius Odubu, has since submitted its report.

“Based on the report, we have found it necessary to set up this committee to establish the true status of our assets as a State.

“This assets verification exercise is therefore a process that will confirm the existence, conditions, locations and ownership of all assets; whether fixed or movable, tangible or intangible.

“We are trusting this 16-member committee to do thorough checks and provide us with an updated record of Edo State assets and property.

“I want to also assure you that this exercise is not intended to witch-hunt anybody but to strengthen the fight against corruption, which is part of my mandate as Governor.

“The assignment we are giving you today is in line with my promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in government,” said the governor.

Briefing journalists after the inauguration, the committee chairman, Ernest Afolabi-Umakhihe, said his committee is on a fact-finding mission to unravel the state of affairs as inherited by the current administration on 12th November 2024.

He noted that the transition committee report highlighted some gaps which will be filled by his committee in order to ensure accountability, transparency and accuracy.

“We want to have full details of ongoing projects across the state, looking into financial and non-financial aspects of the government to present the facts the way they should be,” he said.

He added that the committee’s mandate is to know the level of projects and to develop a pathway for the government’s development agenda.

A member of the committee, Kassim Afegbua also dismissed allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP on the alleged invasion of the state PDP secretariat, and shutdown of the e-governance platform among others.

He noted that the committee is to interrogate some grey areas in the last administration as a lot of persons will be invited to face it in line with its terms of reference.

Dr Patrick Obahiagbon on his part, said the exercise is to ensure accountability, detect fraud and ensure financial accountability by the past administration.

The report of the committee is expected to be made public at the end of the assignment.

Share

Please follow and like us: