Assets Verification C’ttee: Okpebholo Vows To Probe Obaseki’s Govt

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday vowed to implement the findings and recommendations of the Assets Verification Committee, which submitted it findings on Wednesday.

The governor, while receiving the committee’s report in the Edo State Government House, Benin City, commended the team for their dedication and assured them that their recommendations would be acted upon.

He said: “I appreciate the committee for a job well done and the time invested in this exercise.

I understand the challenges you faced, yet you successfully carried out this crucial assignment. Rest assured that your findings and recommendations will be implemented appropriately.”

The committee headed by Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, while presenting it’s report to the governor, said the committee discovered evidences of serious misconducts and actions that are detrimental to the state’s assets and financial health.

