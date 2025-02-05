Assets Verification Committee: Okpebholo Vows To Probe Obaseki’s Administration

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday vowed to implement the findings and recommendations of the Assets Verification Committee, which submitted its findings on Wednesday.

The Governor, while receiving the committee’s report in the Edo State Government House, Benin City, commended the team for their dedication and assured them that their recommendations would be acted upon.

“I appreciate the committee for a job well done and the time invested in this exercise. I understand the challenges you faced, yet you successfully carried out this crucial assignment. Rest assured that your findings and recommendations will be implemented appropriately,” the Governor stated.

The committee headed by Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, while presenting its report to the Governor, said the committee discovered evidence of serious misconduct and actions that are detrimental to the state’s assets and financial health.

Umakhihe pointed out that the committee during the cause of its job, ‘identified instances of potential fraud, mismanagement, and corruption. adding that by the gravity of these findings, the committee strongly recommends that the relevant authorities take immediate steps to investigate these issues further.



