Assets Declaration: CCB Threatens FCTA Workers Over Non-Compliance 

The Code of Conduct Bureau, ( CCB) has threatened to start prosecuting workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) for not complying with the rules.

The FCT State Director of the Bureau, Suleiman Usman, who said this on Thursday in Abuja, noted that many of the workers were in the habit of violating the rules, without recourse to civil service regulations.

Usman who addressed workers during a one-day enlightenment campaign, noted that Civil servants were ignorant of asset declaration and have been running foul of it.

He said, “We are here to enlighten the civil servants of the FCT Administration on the importance of asset declaration and ensure that we have total compliance. We also enlightened them on the code of conduct of public officers so that they will know their dos and don’ts alongside their responsibilities.

“We don’t expect each and every person to understand us right away but we are optimistic that various Heads of Departments will help in clarifying our message to individuals that didn’t comprehend.

“The Bureau has a committee that investigates and take the necessary measure, which is why we specified that civil servants must not engage in direct managing of private business if they want to carry out private businesses,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Acting Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, FCTA, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, said that the enlightenment campaign is a routine activity of the Bureau across the country that is done periodically, in order to refresh the minds of civil servants in declaration of their assets which is done every 4 years.

In her words, “This enlightenment campaign is a routine activity of the Code of Conduct Bureau that is done periodically across the country and the declaration of assets is done every 4 years which springs the possibility of public servants forgetting what they need to do.

“The government is taking deliberate efforts to ensure that people know what they need to do. The Permanent Secretary has also instructed that more batches of this sensitization will be done in the coming days for civil servants living in the FCT so that they can get the information comfortably, assimilate it well and then put it to use, ” Ahmadu said.