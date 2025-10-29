Assets Declaration: 9 Ministers, 43 Perm Secs, 40 Directors Verified –CCB

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has disclosed that its newly established Financial Investigation and Fraud Analysis Unit (FIFAU) has reviewed more than 500 asset declaration forms.

The Bureau’s Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Bello, made this known in a statement outlining his achievements after one year in office.

The statement, released in Abuja yesterday, and made available to journalists was signed by Mr Moses Atolagbe, the Bureau’s Director of Special Duties.

In the statement, Bello noted that the investigations, the first major initiative of the Bureau’s FIFAU uncovered discrepancies, would aid enforcement actions against defaulting public officers and promote integrity within the public service.

The CCB chairman revealed that the asset declaration forms of at least nine ministers, 43 permanent secretaries, and 40 federal directors had been verified, promoting greater accountability at top government levels.

Bello stated that at least 199 CCB personnel have been trained in investigation, verification, forensic analysis and ethical governance to strengthen the Bureau’s capacity and expertise.

He added that the Bureau has set up zonal offices, each headed by a Director, to handle intelligence gathering and investigations, assist in prosecutions, and oversee state operations for more efficient enforcement.