December 2, 2024
Asset Mgt Outfit Picks CEO For Subsidiary

Norrenberger Asset Management Limited (NAML), a subsidiary of Norrenberger Holding Company Limited, has appointed Pabina Yinkere as managing director/chief executive officer.

In a statement by the company, Yinkere has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise and transformative leadership within Norrenberger Asset Management.

He has over two decades of experience spanning capital markets, asset management, pensions and integrated financial solutions.

Also, the appointment underscores the company’s commitment to recognising and rewarding leadership excellence, innovation, and dedication to driving growth.

Before joining the company, he has served as chief investment officer at Access Pensions, managing a $2 billion portfolio across 16 funds.

At Vetiva Capital Management, Yinkere played a pivotal role in introducing Exchange Traded Funds to the Nigerian market.

