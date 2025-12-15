Asset Managing Firm Clinches Top Honour At Global Banking & Finance Awards

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been named Nigeria’s “Asset Management Company of the Year 2025” by the Global Banking & Finance Awards, according to a press release.

The statement said that the award recognises the company’s continued innovation and excellence in providing investment solutions that help Nigerians build and preserve wealth.

“As a market leader in the asset management industry, Stanbic IBTC manages over 45% of the industry’s Assets under Management (AuM), reflecting its strong reputation, expertise, and trust among investors.

This leadership position underscores its dedication to building a financially informed and confident investor base while continuously driving industry growth and innovation,” the statement said.

Commenting on the recognition, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, expressed delight at the award, noting that it reflects the company’s active strategy to helping Nigerians make informed investment decisions, while appreciating their clients for the trust they have in the company.

She said: “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team.

Most importantly, I want to sincerely thank our clients for their trust and unwavering commitment to our company. It is your confidence in us that motivates us to maintain the highest standards of excellence and to continually innovate in serving your investment needs” Jejelowo added: “Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s purpose will remain to empower individuals and businesses to grow their wealth sustainably.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management is committed to empowering its clients through its BluNest platform that provides a wide range of mutual funds tailored to suit various investment goals, risk appetites and age groups.

We are also well positioned to empower the youths with financial knowledge through our signature Beyond Dreams initiative, which actively engages audiences across various social media platforms by sharing educational content, tips, and insights through storytelling, to foster financial literacy and responsible investing.”