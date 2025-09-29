Asset Management Firm Unveils InvestBeta Season 2

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched Season 2 of its financial literacy game show, InvestBeta, with the premiere episode now streaming on the Stanbic IBTC Group’s official YouTube channel.

According to a press release: “The new season kicked off in thrilling fashion as three contestants raced through three competitive rounds: rapid questions, quick fingers, and risk & reward. “Each round pushed the contestants closer to a chance at winning investment funds worth N2 million, a stake higher than the inaugural season. The stakes proved higher than ever, with the very first winner walking away with a N1.4 million investment portfolio.

“InvestBeta continues to blend entertainment and financial education, challenging contestants with questions that test their knowledge of saving, budgeting, and investing, while offering viewers practical insights and fun quizzes. Building on the momentum of Season 1, which captured the attention of Gen Z audiences nationwide, Season 2 delivers even more action, relatable contestants, and valuable money lessons.”

Speaking on the significance of the show, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said: “InvestBeta reflects our deep commitment to making financial education both accessible and exciting. Season 2 is bigger in every way; it has more compelling challenges, more relatable contestants, and more practical lessons for everyday life.

We believe that when young people are equipped with real-world financial skills and the confidence to act, they are better prepared to create lasting wealth and achieve their dreams. This show is one of the many ways we are investing in the future of Nigeria’s youth.”