Assessing The Bill Seeking Return To Parliamentary System Of Govt

As reactions trail the recent motion spearheaded by the Abdulsamad Dasuki-led 60-man ‘Parliamentary Group ‘ with the aim to move Nigeria back to the parliamentary system of government, as it was at pre-independence and during the First Republic, it has become necessary to have a critical appraisal of the pros and cons of the move. The motion as presented before the House of Representatives on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 expressed the frustration with the current expensive presidential system, as well as the overbearing powers of the president.

The powers he wields, according to the constitutional provisions, are so enormous, he “appears to be one of the most powerful presidents in the world,” Dasuki lamented. Similarly, one of the sponsors of the bill, Wale Raji, a member representing Lagos State is of the view that the parliamentary system will reduce the high cost of governance, which has left little resources for sustainable infrastructural development, quality education in addition to that of healthcare delivery. It will also engender robust policy debates to institute good governance. The current anti-people features of the overbearing presidential system of government have cumulatively denied the nation the opportunity to realise its full potential. So stated Dasuki and other members of the ‘Parliament Group’. Putting it point blank, Dasuki said that: “The bills presented today seek a return to the system of government adopted by our founders, who made government accountable, responsible and responsive and ultimately less expensive.”

Much as the motives driving the new paradigm shift to the presidential system of government are apparently in the overall interest of the citizens, to deliver good governance, there are booby traps ahead of its implementation. For instance, the brains behind the move are doubtful of its adoption for now and are therefore targeting the year 2031. And as stated by former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the previous Assembly, on his X-handle, it would

When the chips are down, what matters to the good people of Nigeria, to whom power should belong under a democratic dispensation, is good governance

need to go through the rigorous phases of a constitutional amendment. In retrospect, the presidential system of government was deployed from the pre-independence period and during the First Republic. Back then, from 1960-1963 Queen Elizabeth II, who was the head of the Commonwealth, also controlled the levers of government in Nigeria until October 1, 1963 when Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe took over. But that administration got truncated by the coup d’état of January 15, 1966.

Unfortunately, the Second Republic was built on the 1979 Constitution which proscribed the presidential system. In a parliamentary system of government the head of government derives democratic legitimacy from the ability to command support and confidence from the legislature. While the head of state is merely ceremonial without executive powers, the head of government is also a member of the parliament and commands executive powers. When the chips are down, what matters to the good people of Nigeria, to whom power should belong under a democratic dispensation, is good governance.

There are therefore, salient lessons to learn from countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Israel, Malaysia, Denmark, Germany and Italy that still practise the parliamentary system of government. That brings up the pertinent questions: Do their citizens enjoy a high Human Development Index (HDI); with better access to nutritious food and quality education as well as healthcare delivery?

What is the average cost of running a government in those countries compared to the abnormally high cost in Nigeria, with policies skewed in favour of the rich political elite at the expense of the increasingly poor masses? Answers to all these questions should define the position and choice of the lawmakers, whether to retrace our steps to the parliamentary system, or even come up with a system peculiar to the Nigerian situation.

And the reason is because we can no longer sustain the current huge pay packages of the political leaders, traceable of course, to the high cost of accessing political power, right from the political party level.