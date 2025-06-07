Assessing States’ E-governance Capabilities For Sustainable Devt

Share

E-governance or electronic governance refers to efforts by government as well as state institutions to deploy the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs) for the improvement of government services, processes, and interactions with citizens, businesses, and other government entities.

It aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government operations while also promoting citizen participation and access to information. For some time, governments across the world have continued to leverage on the benefits and the potential of the platforms to deliver services to the people under their realms who long for good governance.

E-governance is the first window upon which people view the activities of governments and their various institutions as a means to forge contact, be kept abreast of actions and programmes of the government. It also serves as platforms for lodging complaints by the people while it is also a feedback mechanism for state agencies too.

State governments as well as state institutions in Nigeria have been rather reticent in the deployment of the platforms in their day-to-day activities and where such exist, they have not in any way been functionally active in rendering the services that they have been put in place to render.

Recently, a nationwide review of state government websites was carried out by a Lagos based think tank which carried out a survey of the websites of the 36 state governments across the country with damning verdict. Adamawa, Rivers, Katsina and Imo were the poorest performers in digital governance.

Obtained by Saturday Telegraph, the report specifically faulted the aforementioned states by exposing gaps in their e-governance platforms to highlight clear lack of transparency, citizen engagement, and service delivery in the websites.

The report, which was released penultimate Monday, by the Nigerian Panorama in collaboration which teamed up with Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) was titled ‘Panorama CGPI e-Governance Report: A Review of State Government Websites (2025)’.

In carrying out the task, the survey assessed the digital platforms of 36 states using 10 critical indicators, including website security, content relevance, interactivity, financial transparency, user friendly, MDAs directory, online service availability among others.

Presenting the report to newsmen in Lagos, the Director of Studies of the Centre for International and Advanced Professional Studies (CIAP), Professor Anthony Kila lamented the nonchalant attitude of state governments to the issue of e-governance.

According to the report, while a few states such as Lagos, Anambra, and Abia demonstrated strong digital g o v e r n a n c e practices, many others lagged dangerously behind. A d a m a w a ranked zero in digital governance as the state’s website remains inaccessible. Rivers State is also at the bottom of the chart.

Katsina and Niger states were singled out for having non-functional or broken contact forms, outdated content, and poor user interface design, effectively cutting off citizens from government information and services. Imo State’s website, the report noted, was riddled with broken links and filled with political propaganda rather than public service information. Taraba and Katsina also ranked low for infrequent updates and lack of maintenance.

“E-governance is very important be- cause it is one thing that most citizens can deal with, whether they’re sick, sad, happy, or busy,” Kila, said, adding “The gateway to e-governance is the website, so what we have done is to check the e-governance of all the states of Nigeria, using the website as the gateway.”

Despite increasing calls for openness in government, most poorly rated states failed to publish budgetary information or updates on policy and regulations. Kebbi, Bayelsa, and Sokoto were among those lacking current financial disclosures, while only a handful of states, Enugu, Edo, and Akwa Ibom, shared project details and fiscal data.

Kila further added that only Lagos, Kwara, Ondo, and Enugu were credited with operating active feedback systems such as email support, complaint forms, or chat tools. In contrast, most others, including Katsina and Niger, either had outdated contact information or no visible means of citizen communication.

Although the majority of websites had SSL certificates for secure connections, basic privacy standards like cookie consent notifications were largely absent. States such as Ekiti and Lagos stood out for highlighting youth-targeted empowerment programmes, but poor design and technical glitches made these resources hard to access elsewhere.

“There are some states that are doing relatively well when compared to international standards, but there are also some states that are doing fantastically badly,” Kila noted. “I would be shocked if a state that is doing badly in e-governance is then doing well in normal governance. If you don’t get the medium right, chances are you won’t get the substance right,” the professor added.

The report recommended several reforms, including mandatory content audits, unified feedback channels, improved accessibility, and digital skills training for government staff.

It also urged states to view their websites as vital tools for governance, not mere publicity platforms. “State websites are more than digital billboards, they are tools for inclusion, efficiency, and development,” the CGPI report noted.

“It’s time to reimagine digital governance as a partnership between citizens and leaders. Let’s build platforms that serve, listen, and inspire.”

According to the Commonwealth Institute director, the report is not just a critique, but a practical roadmap for reform. “The Panorama CGPI report hopes to show the government and people what they’re not doing well and hope- fully how they can do better,” he said.

“We actually show them exactly what they’re doing wrong, what they’re doing well, and how they can improve if they want to.” While urging state governors and commissioners of information and communication technology to prioritise digital investments, he concluded that “They need to understand the importance of e-governance and the digital life of their citizens. They should work on it.”

