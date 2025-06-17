Assessing Efforts To Deepen CNG Penetration In Nigeria

Share

Stakeholders have emphasised the need for more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) adoption as an alternative to traditional liquid fuels even as they seek an end to its spread, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpo Ekpo, said that a critical enabler of auto Compressed Natural Gas adoption is a transparent, market-reflective, and pricing structure, one that encourages investment without placing an undue burden on investors and end users.

He stated that as they work to deepen the penetration of gas as a transition of oil, auto CNG stands out as a clean and more economical alternative to traditional liquid fuels.

He opined that there is an urgent need for clarity, collaboration, and commitment across government, private sector, and financial institutions. For him, the ministry recognizes the progress made so far, including policy frameworks and pilot rollouts.

Ekpo, represented by the Programme Director and Chief Executive, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) Mr. Michael Oluwagbemi, spoke at a recent webinar titled: Natural Gas Pricing and Investment Opportunities in Nigeria’s Auto CNG Sector,’ organized by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

He, however, said that to move from policy to performance, there is the need to address the challenges of infrastructural gaps, funding limitations, and investor confidence.

According to him, this is where strategic partnerships and structured funding models, both local and international, will be crucial.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was fully committed to unlocking the full value of the nation’s vast gas resources, adding that they were working closely with regulators and other key stakeholders to ensure consistent supply assurance and fair pricing mechanisms.

He noted that the objective was to build a resilient gas economy that supports industrialization, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on: ‘Auto CNG demand and the investment opportunity,’ Oluwagbemi said on October 1st, 2023 when Tinubu announced the Presidential CNG initiative, Nigeria had about 23 model stations, most of them primarily producing CNG for power, 20 refueling stations and seven conversion workshops.

He explained that this was the infrastructure map across Nigeria as at October 1st, 2023. He said that presently there are over 250 conversion centers in the country and added that they had been able to acquire over 100,000 kits to be part of the conversion incentive program, which is to stimulate demand.

According to him, CNG has some form of presence in 19 states and six regions and that they have been able to convert well over 40,000 vehicles.

He added that 5,995 different platforms have been acquired by the Federal Ministry of Finance for the initiative and that they are at different stages of deployment either as buses or tricycles as the case may be.

He said: “We’ve been able to train about 2,500 or more conversion technicians, some trainings are even ongoing, that is of course enabling us to be able to convert our existing internal combustion engine vehicles to the use of CNG on a by-flow basis.

“We’ve attracted investments of $500 million to the industry to go into the mother station, the daughter station, the petrol pipelines as well as many other things that are required for the industry.

175 new daughter stations are in development, between 30 and 34 of them also pending licensing or under some kind of temporary licensing. 65 mother stations are in various stages of completion as well as development.

Five programs launched and of course 66 standards that were launched as we started the program with the support of the regulators especially the Standard Organization of Nigeria and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

“In 2025, we started the year with a target in mind in terms of where we want to be in terms of conversion centers. We’ve seen in the month of April an seven per cent increase.

Conversion kits that were delivered as of April were 13,940 to our centers. Conversions that were done were about 11,843, a 10 per cent increase.

“Nationwide we’re seeing the number of centers now ticking at 255. The number of stations in operation in the month of April was 40, that was down from 76 in March and likely was because a lot of them were under temporary permits and observation and I think a lot of them have come back into operation in May.

About 172 stations were being tracked under construction. That was a 102% increase in just one month, that’s between March and April of this year.” He added: “We have 29 mother sta

tions under operation in the month of April, two more than what was going on in March. The number of buses deployed under our active mass transit program was 191, that is a nine per cent increase.

Tricycles are 683, that is a 39 per cent increase. Electric Vehicle buses, we still have none deployed as part of our programme but we hope to get it started in the month of July. We are making plans towards infrastructure.

“Investment attracted this year so far is about $160 million. That is a 29 per cent increase from the month of March to April.

In terms of conversions, we continue to convert and overall, in the country today, we have well over 40,000 converted vehicles.

So, we are now having a better mix between the trucks which were always heavy in demand and motor vehicles as a result of the conversion incentive program.

The conversion incentive program is of course demand stimulating. “The idea is to stimulate demand and of course that provides an opportunity for investors that want to then come in to provide gas to those vehicles or provide support, development of platforms or any other investment opportunity in the sector.

Our approach to this was to focus on demand stimulation while we let the private sector respond to the supply.

While maintaining a conciliatory market posture when it comes to pricing of the gas itself, that we think is the best, and is the middle of the road when it comes to what we’re trying to achieve for the auto CNG.”

Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Oluwole Adama, said the MDGIF was set up by the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) Section 52, adding that it is a fund residing under the NMDPRA.

He explained that the objective of the Act setting up the MDGIF was to increase domestic gas consumption, and how to drive local utilization of natural gas through projects, financed by private investments.

He opined that the Act has been able to set up establishments of different government structures such as the regulators, commercial and others and addressed a couple of issues and challenges around the gas sector.

He added that the Act created a fund. Adama, represented by Engr Doroji Elvis, stated that increased domestic consumption is very important, and that the drive is to see how the MDGIF will go into equity participation.

He said: “The sense of the fund is to see how they can stimulate and partner by way of equity. This is not a loan; this is not a grant. So, it’s for us to partner and see how we can increase domestic gas utilization. So, the objective is domestic gas utilization.

“One of the primary sources of this fund, in line with section 52.7, is the 0.5% levy that comes from the wholesale price of petroleum products and natural gas load in Nigeria.

Every one of us are contributors for each time you buy fuel at the station, you are contributing to this fund. So, it’s our funds, it’s our money. “And it’s our responsibility to ensure that this fund is managed with the intent and purpose of the act.

So, we only get some other sources of the fund. It’s from grants, from multilaterals and bilateral institutions within and outside the country.

Then earnings, interest and other income as a result of the investment, both in terms of the liquid and the projects that we invest, what comes out of it. There are some gas flaring penalties, monies that comes from there.”

He added: “Even though this fund is diminishing, as we begin to move, the whole intent is to commercialize this project. Then time will come when we may no longer see money from that. So, money will be from other sources.

Then donations as appropriate. So, these are the sources of our fund, (the MDGIF). So, the fund’s focus is equity investment. It’s not a loan or grant. And it’s a governmentowned interest. And the objective is to de-risk and catalyze gas infrastructure.

“So, the target areas, a lot of people come when they apply to MDGIF. They come with upstream projects, some come with agricultural projects. The fund is not made for that. It’s just purely biased to only midstream and downstream gas infrastructures.

No. one in that order is the gas processing plants.” Gas Committee Chairman, MEMAN, identified simply as Dr. Adewoye, stated that there is the need to get the regulator to approve permits as quickly as possible.

He said: “Being an operator myself or part of an operator, I do recognize that sometimes one feels frustrated about the speed with which the permitting is done. It’s not the fault of NMDPRA.

One has to stress that. The guidelines are there, and the officers on ground have to follow the guidelines. “It will help if something is done around temporary relaxation of those guidelines so as to make that permitting process easy.

There is a lot of emphasis on return of investment as part of the criteria for actually getting anything approved. And that brings us to the pricing.

If the pricing is not market-based, it’s very clear that the rate of investments would be pretty low, and many LNG and CNG projects would not make that cut.

