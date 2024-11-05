Assessing Economic, Safety Concerns Of Private Airstrips

Share

Debate

Heated arguments ensued among some members of the House of Representatives recently asking the Federal Government to soft pedal on the licensing of airstrips or airfields to individuals.

The initial reaction was an interpretation that the lawmakers’ action was directed at the licence granted to the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

In a swift reaction, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, put to rest the claim that the church’s licence to build an airstrip in Ota, Ogun State, had been withdrawn.

Minister’s explanation

Showing a great understanding of the rule governing the licensing of airstrips, the Minister disclosed that the responsibility of the owners of private airstrips rests with just the building of the runway and terminal building, adding that the facility, after that, was completely handed over to the Federal Government through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) that controls the country’s airspace.

The Minister explained further how private airstrip operations work. According to him, “Whilst the intention of the Reps member who moved the motion is very patriotic, it was based on a complete lack of knowledge of the aviation sector.”

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), he noted, was usually signed with NAMA in that regard before the airstrip is approved for operation, adding that it was NAMA that provides air traffic controllers and engineers at all airports and airstrips in Nigeria with the private airstrip owners paying government heavily for operating the facility.

He further emphasised that no object would fly into Nigeria without prior clearance by NAMA and filing a clear light plan.

Not a few lauded the Minister’s quick intervention on the matter that had upset some stakeholders who are of the view that there is a need to grant more licences to high net-worth individuals and companies as a way of growing commerce and encouraging General Aviation (GA) growth.

Same scenario

A similar issue played out in 2021 when an argument ensued among senators over the necessity or otherwise of the establishment of airports by state governments arose out of the submissions made by a former Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, on how most of the airports established by state governments, turn out to be white Elephant projects.

Adeyemi, while presenting a report on 2022 budget proposals of the agencies in the aviation sector to the Senate Committee on Appropriation, had said airstrips and not airports were what are needed by most of the states.

Statistically, according to him, aside from the airport in Lagos, which accounts for 65 per cent of passenger air traffic in the country in addition to the ones in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano that account for substantial parts of the remaining 35 per cent, other airports across the states in the country, can be passengers air traffic, recorded on yearly basis, not be called an airport.

In not wasting money on the unviable projects called airports across the states, many of which have been taken over by the Federal Government, Adeyemi recommended for rehabilitation of eight airstrips across the country.

Functional airstrip, according to him, are better operational in most of the states than airports of N20 billion being established. Revival of approval Eight of the airstrips built about 40 to 50 years ago were immediately proposed for rehabilitation in the 2022 fiscal year.

The eight airstrips are Bida and Kotangora in Niger state, Mubi in Adamawa state, Zaria in Kaduna state, Uli – Okija in Anambra state, Ajaokuta in Kogi state, Irrua in Edo state and Zuru in Kebbi state.

It takes less than N5 billion to contract a functional airstrip where small aircrafts like 20 to 50– seaters can land or even less than that. In many nations of the world, whether an airport has a terminal of N30 billion or N50 billion does not matter.

What matters is that it must have a good landing facility, which a functional airstrip can provide.

Proliferation

Airstrips are said to be under the purview of the Directorate of Technical Policy in the Ministry of Aviation. This has been the practice over the years and the Directorate is also responsible for the maintenance and posting of staff.

At the commencement of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in 2000, the Ministry inherited a bulk of these aerodrome staff who were posted to the airstrips. Some of these airstrips predate many of the country’s airports.

These airstrips are sited in farflung areas for strategic reasons of commerce, industry, and agricultural purposes including solid minerals.

An official of the Ministry of Aviation stated that while he agrees that the proliferation of such airstrips is not advisable, the ones spread across the nation should be revived and would be relevant when the national economic activities pick up.

He reiterated that the grant of specific approvals in the case of Winners Chapel was misconstrued as an airport that would guarantee easy access by the aircraft of the worshippers and be like a status thing that people use as an alternative to access other parts of the world without explaining the various intricacies and approvals needed to operate.

Support for airstrips

Many private operators, who spoke to New Telegraph, said airstrips were needed in the country for their economic multiplier effects. They urged the necessary regulatory body to ensure that they are well regulated to ensure that they are used for what they are intended for.

The building of airstrips across very remote parts of the country they argued would help in the development of a private jet business economy, adding that it can be done by creating an environment that supports growth and development.

Private aviation, a key driver of economic growth and job creation, plays a significant role in powering industries and fostering prosperity.

This can they said include streamlining regulations to help the sector maintain its growth trajectory investment in infrastructure, and job creation among others.

Purposes

The country has yet to encourage many to take to private flying after getting their Private Pilot Licence (PPL). The PPL allows a pilot to fly an aircraft privately, such as for recreational, work-related purposes, and to carry passengers: Many pilots also build their flying hours by engaging in flying many of these aircraft to smaller airports and airstrips, further highlighting the great importance of airstrips to aviation development across the globe.

Successful business people may seek to make their business trips more comfortable and time-efficient or treat flying as a new hobby. That is greatly lacking in Nigeria.

Such individuals are not expected to land in big airports but in airfields that make it easier for them. Since airstrips are small and only have a short paved runway, it could help to make movement very easy and are usually operated with Visual Flight Rule (VFR), they are ideal for the kind of services they offer.

However, there have been arguments both for and against the proliferation of airstrips that dot the country’s landscape. There are divergent views on it.

While some called for a halt in licensing airstrips for individuals because of security risks, others have completely dismissed the argument, describing it as non-existent since they are regulated and manned by NAMA officials.

Experts’ views

A former Commandant, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and the Chief Executive Officer of Centurion Aviation Security Services, Grp. Capt. John Ojikutu (Rtd), is not pleased with the proliferation of airstrip, especially for private individuals.

According to him, “how many will each have in a day? They will soon become assets to national insecurity. How effective is the airspace surveillance in and out of the country? I have experience in this mess with many politicians in the past.

“Classify these airstrips as security uncontrolled areas. Flying out of the place to any international airports in the country must be through a domestic airport for security processing.”

Another stakeholder, who pleaded anonymity, said the country had many private airstrips that have been converted to other usage, adding, “we honestly need to be careful with the licensing of airstrips to individuals without proper supervision”.

A former Minister of Aviation, Mallam Isa Yuguda, in 2005 shocked the nation when he said that 70 airstrips and aerodromes were operating illegally in the country.

According to the former minister, the illegal airstrips were uncovered by a committee set up for the monitoring and control of private airports in the country.

He said although it was the policy of the administration at that time to encourage the development of airports, helipads and airstrips in different parts of the country, such facilities ought to be properly licensed and controlled by FAAN and other regulatory agencies.

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer, said: “Aerodrome is not just about passengers. We honestly need to open our minds to see and appreciate that aviation is an enabler. Aviation presents so many opportunities”.

Olateru gave an example of OLAM Farms, which has 10, 000 hectares of rice farm in Rumukubi, Nasarawa state and has an approved airstrip on the farm to support all aerial applications, stressing that there was an Air Tractor 502 aeroplane operating on the farm to plant rice, to spread fertiliser and to spray herbicides.

Last line

While some maintained that the proliferation of such airstrips is not advisable, others said the ones spread across the nation should be revived and would be relevant when the national economic activities pick up.

