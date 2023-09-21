Assessing 100 Days of President Tinubu Amid Inflation

Inflation has kept the economy on a flash point in the last four years, spilling into Bola Tinubu’s administration that is slightly over 100 days in office, Abdulwahab Isa reports

A monster called inflation is yet to retrieve its grip off Nigerians. Month in month out, it tightens its grip on the economy, thus making nonsense of the purchasing power of the naira. Nigeria’s stubborn inflation has caused increase in prices of virtually everything money purchases. Fiscal and Mlmonetary authorities are not by any way aloof to the spiraling inflation.

Both have come up with policies aimed at halting inflation.The measures, as it were, had yet to make the desired impact, leaving inflation on a free cruise. In the last one year, the monthly inflation report from the stable of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed a consistent increase in inflation figures. In the 2023 fiscal year, there has not been a break from the 2022 experience characterised by high inflation trend.

A quick review

In January 2023, for instance, headline inflation rate rose to 21.82 per cent compared to December 2022 headline inflation rate, which was 21.34 per cent. In February 2023, headline inflation rate rose to 21.91 percent compared to January 2023 headline inflation rate which was 21.82; in March, it rose to 22.04 per cent compared to February figure of 21.91 per cent;

it soared to 22.22 per cent in April relative to March 22.04 per cent, leaving in trail , an increase of 0.18 per cent points when compared to March 2023 headline inflation rate. It sticks to the rising pattern. In May 2023, the headline inflation rate increased to 22.41 percent relative to April 2023 headline inflation rate which was 22.22 per cent.

Looking at the movement, May 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.19 percent points when compared to April 2023 headline inflation rate. In June, it moved upward to 22.79 per cent relative to the May figure of 22.41 per cent; in July it jumped up again to 24.08 per cent relative to the June figure of 22.79 per cent. For the month of August, NBS latest report put inflation in August at 25.80 percent higher than the 24.08 per cent July figure.

Soaring costs

Prior to the removal of fuel subsidy, prices were tumbling on all essential items and services at a relatively moderate pace. With the sudden removal of subsidy announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his maiden speech of May 29, 2023, prices of all items and services went exceedingly high. The effect of fuel subsidy removal tripled the cost of transportation.

A transport watch data of NBS for July 2023 showed transportation cost increased across routes in the country. The data showed commuters paying higher for bus journeys ( city per drop ) increased by 3.96 percent from N1,285.41 in June to N1,336.29 in July 2023. The report noted the fare rose by 121.69 percent from N602.77 in July 2022 on year on year comparison.

In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N5,919.49 in July 2023, indicating an increase of 4.10 percent on a month-on-month basis compared to N5,686.49 in June 2023. On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 57.50 per cent from N3,758.46 in July 2022. In air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.17 percent from N78,640.54 in June 2023 to N78,775.74 in July 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 29.54 per cent from N60,811.54 in July 2022. The average transport fare paid on Okada transportation was N646.12 in July 2023, which was 4.46 per cent higher than the rate recorded in June 2023 (N618.52). On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 48.42 per cent when compared with July 2022 (N435.07).

For water transport (water- way passenger transportation), the average fare paid in July 2023 increased to N1,406.70 from N1,366.22, which indicates an increase of 2.96 percent on a monthly basis from June 2023. On a year-on-year basis, it increased by 45.65 per cent from N965.82 in July 2022. Same with accomodations.

Nigerians on rented or leased accommodation are lamenting over increase in accommodation fees they pay to facility owners, who cite tumbling in economy. In the last one year, inflation pressure is driven by higher cost of food items. An instance is latest inflation report for August is- sued last week by NBS in which for umpeenth time, food inflation spiralled. NBS put the food inflation rate in August 2023 at 29.34 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 6.22 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2022 (23.12%).

The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, vegetable, milk, cheese and eggs. On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in August 2023 was 3.87 per cent, this was 0.41 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2023 (3.45%). The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending August 2023 over the previous twelve-month average was 25.01 per cent, which was 5.99 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in August 2022 (19.02%).

Insecurity

Farmers’ access to farmlands is still fraught with lots of risk with bandits, perching on their path baiting for pluck in exchange for ransom. Insecurity along the farmland axis is the most responsible factor fuelling food inflation in Nigeria. It’s the responsibility of fiscal policy authority to provide security for Nigerians.

An instance was a case reported in media space last week of a large number of bandits reportedly taken over 15 farming communities in Taraba State, pre- venting farmers from harvesting their crops.

The affected villages include Garin Gima, Bantaguru, Shadussa, Garin Bose, Mailabari, Gamfurum, Garbatau and Nayinawa, among others. Residents of affected villages, according to the report had fled and are now taking refuge in Garba-Chede and other places in Bali Local Government Area of the state, leaving their matured crops unattended to.

Affected farmers recounted their ordeal, of how bandits forced them out of their communities without harvesting their rice, maize, yam and beniseeds, among others. It’s the same sad narration across all Nigeria states where kidnappers, bandits are wreaking havoc on farmlands and farmers.

Hope rekindled

In the wake of a tumbling economy, which in effect excerbetates hardship for average Nigerians, President Tinubu promised to permanently change the country’s ugly story of poverty, insecurity, and underdevelopment, saying Nigeria had no business being in such situations. Tinubu, who spoke at State House, Abuja, when he received in audience a 62-man delegation of leaders from Rivers State, who were on a courtesy visit to him last week, vowed to work hard with purpose, determination, and dedication to reverse the current unpleasant socio-economic trend in the country and achieve possibilities.

A release by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted President Tinubu as saying: “We are not meant to be in a position to be poor. We will turn the tide! Somewhere, somehow in this storm, there’s a quiet and peaceful place for us. We will locate it. “We are not lazy people. We are richly endowed. “We just need to be our brother’s keeper, and good neighbours to one another. I am not a president that will give excuses. I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians.

We have no reason to be poor! We will not look back, we will run aggressively forward.” The new team taking over at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lead by Dr. Olayemi Micheal Cadoso as substantive governor, and his four new lieutenant deputy Glgovernors are expected to work in synergy with fiscal policy arm in implementing active policies to drive down prices of food items.

Last line

Nine months down the line and barely three months to the end of fiscal year 2023, Nigeria’s economy is still red with ceaseless inflation.