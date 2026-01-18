Assembly’s Impeachment Moves Against Fubara, Coup On People – Rivers APC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the impeachment proceedings initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a legislative coup d’état against the people of Rivers State.

The party made the assertion in a statement issued by Darlington Nwauju, spokesperson for the Emeka Beke-led faction of the Rivers APC, expressing serious concern over the lawmakers’ decision to continue with the impeachment process despite a court order restraining further action.

According to the APC, the ongoing impeachment moves amount to a deliberate disregard for the rule of law and democratic principles, warning that such actions could undermine governance and political stability in the state.

The party specifically called on the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, to strictly comply with the court order restraining him from receiving or acting on any resolution of the Rivers State House of Assembly in relation to the impeachment process.

The APC warned that failure to obey the subsisting court order could set a dangerous precedent and become a troubling chapter in the political history of Rivers State, with far-reaching consequences for democracy and party politics.

The statement urged all stakeholders to respect the rule of law and allow due process to prevail in the interest of peace, stability, and democratic governance in Rivers State.