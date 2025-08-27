Assembly To Gov: Expedite Action To Curb Land Grabbing

In a bid to curb the constant extortion and selling of land to multiple buyers, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct all agencies under land matters to expedite actions to protect ownership, ensure peaceful possession of properties and as well enforce appropriate sanctions for land grabbers in the State.

This was raised during the presentation of a report on a petition titled “Abuse of office, malicious destruction, land grabbing and undue conversion of property against Aluko Olusegun, the ViceChairman of Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area by Mr. Tijani Maruf Oludare.”

The resolution was reached at the Plenary session which was presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday. Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Pe-titions and LASIEC, Hon. Oladipo Ajomale stated that upon receiving the petition, the Committee invited concerned stakeholders, relevant MDAs to a meeting and requested for documents from both parties and the agencies of government and as well visited the disputed piece of land in question.

During the findings, the Committee observed that, there was a perimeter fence that covered four plots of land which was obviously constructed some years back as claimed by Mr. Tijani Maruf within which the contentious two plots of land was found.

Meanwhile, Aluko did not do background checks to confirm the status of the land from any government agency before making payment, he erroneously relied on the purported Appeal Court judgment of the Oponuwa Ogunmolu family; and it is evident that Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA had earlier carried out demolition of ongoing structures on the site.