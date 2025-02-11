Assembly Seeks Enforcement Of Relevant Laws Against Open Defecation

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to enforce relevant state environmental laws against open defecation.

Speaking on a motion of urgent public importance at the plenary, the lawmakers urged the governor to direct the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to ensure the provision of free public toilets across the state.

The lawmakers emphasized the need for an extensive and sustained awareness campaign to educate residents on the dangers of open defecation.

Stephen Ogundipe (OshodiIsolo 1), who raised the motion, said Nigeria ranks second after India in open defecation and that this is a direct threat to public health, environmental sustainability and the collective dignity of the people.

Ogundipe said beyond health hazards, the site of open defecation along strategic locations in Lagos undermines the reputation of the state as the economic hub of Nigeria.

According to him, open defecation is a barrier to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on access to clean water and sanitation.

He said: “The consequences of open defecation are far reaching in affecting public health, the environment and urban development.

“He said Lagos has existing environmental laws but enforcement remains a challenge. He noted that enforcement of the laws will bring a lasting change in the state.

“My prayers are that the Ministry of Information be directed to launch an extensive and sustained public awareness against open defecation, using television, radio, billboards and social media.

“That the Ministry of Environment and the relevant task force be invited to provide a comprehensive report on the challenges they face in enforcing sanitation laws particularly in the open defecation.

“That the Lagos State Task force be directed to address the rising number of homeless children and street youths who do not only contribute to open defecation but also engage in activities that threatens public safety.

“That Lagos State should strengthen sanitation laws with stricter penalties for individuals and businesses that fail to provide proper toilet facilities particularly in public place and motor packs.

“This motion calls for urgent, decisive and coordinated action to end open defecation in Lagos State.” The Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda, condemned the practice, stressing the urgent need for improved sanitation in the state.

She said: “Open defecation should be condemned in our society at this stage. “At the same time we need to make provisions for the public toilets and to make it adequate for people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: