May 26, 2023
Assembly Screens, Confirms Delta Oil Chiefs

Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 15 new appointees into the Governing Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESO- PADEC). Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in a letter dated May 22 to the lawmakers, sought the cooperation of the House to confirm the nominees for the job.

At the plenary in Asaba yesterday, the request was granted speedy attention by the Speaker and Governor-elect of the state, Sheriff Oborevwori. The nominees include Olorogun John Nani as Chairman, Chief Festus Ochonogor (Managing Director), while Mr Efele Eyewu Nicholas, Talib Tebite, Favour Izoukumor and Mr Oghenekome Okpobor are Executive Directors respectively.

Other members are, Chief Julius Egbedi, Mr Sylvester Ovbije, Mr Goru Jonathan Oghenekaro, Mr Azuka Enebeli, Dr Charles Olisa, Mrs Cordilia Anyangwu, Mr Sonny Ofe, Mr Victor Okemena Eg- boh and Mr Spencer Okpoye. The governor, who has barely five days to vacate office, hinged the appointment on the powers conferred on him by Section 7, Sub- section 1(A) of the DESOPADEC law as amended.

NGX: Domestic Transactions Sustain Dominance With N660bn
Group Consolidates On Ensuring Unity Among Nigerians

