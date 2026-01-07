Assembly Promises More People-Oriented Laws In 2026

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday said it is committed to making people-oriented laws to promote good governance and accelerated development in the state.

The Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Mr Stephen Ogundipe, made the commitment in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday .

Ogundipe, representing OshodiIsolo Constituency 1, said 2025 was an eventual year for the House and that the assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, would hit the ground running for more impactful laws in 2026.

Ogundipe said the House had planned many activities for 2026, promising that it would surpass its achievements in 2025. He listed the Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill, the Local Government Administration bill, and Lagos Electricity bill among the impactful bills passed in 2025.

He said, “2025 was a wonderful year for the House, the lawmakers have every cause to sit down and appreciate God. “We will continue to do our best to serve the people of Lagos and this year is going to be a better year for residents of the state.

“We have sworn not to compromise our mandate; so we will do our best to help move the state forward in synergy with the executive,”he said. The spokesperson urged residents to be faithful in paying their taxes to enable the government deliver on its mandate.

The lawmaker commended the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, for what he called his exemplary leadership. The spokesperson also commended legislative staff for their commitment to the service of the state.