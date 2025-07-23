Assembly Probes Alia, Summons Commissioner, HoS

The Benue State House of Assembly yesterday set up a 7-man ad hoc committee to find out if the contracts awarded by Governor Hyacinth Alia followed due process.

The Assembly also summoned the Commissioner for Finance Michael Ogleba and Head of Service Agbogbo Ode to appear on July 29 to defend the state’s wage bill.

Ogleba is to furnish the Assembly with the total wage bill, including salaries, allowances and other personnel costs. Ode, on his part, is to state the number of workers on the state’s payroll, including a breakdown of the staff by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The committee headed by Bemdoo Ipusu is to embark on a state-wide contract verification.

Meanwhile, the House directed the commissioner for finance to suspend payments to the contractors handling various projects pending the completion of the exercise.