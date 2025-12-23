Assembly Panels Recommended Govt Takeover Of MOWAA, Radisson Blu Hotel

The Edo State House of Assembly ad hoc committees investigating the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and Radisson Blu Hotel have recommended the takeover of the facilities by the state government.

Submitting their reports, the committees said their findings from their investigations revealed that the land titles and funding associated with the two projects are owned by the state government.

Based on this, the panels raised concerns about the current ownership structure and control of the projects, recommending that the state reclaim them.

Recall that ownership and funding of the two projects, which started during the Godwin Obaseki government have been largely criticized, prompting the state government to set up committees to determine the state’s financial obligations, liabilities and benefits.