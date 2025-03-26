Assembly Mourns APC Chairman’s Wife

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed shock over the death of Mrs Esther Ojelabi, wife of the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Mr Stephen Ogundipe, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, in a statement in Lagos yesterday, said the Assembly was addened by her demise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Ojelabi reportedly died on Monday. Ogundipe described late Ojelabi as not only a devoted wife to the Lagos State All Progressive Congress chairman, but also a respected mother and confidant.

“Her support and commitment to women’s development advocacy exemplified her dedication to her community and her family. She was a beacon of strength and inspiration to many.

“As we stand by our dear leader and his family during this trying time, we pray that they find comfort in cherished memories and the love of those around them.

“We pray that God, in His infinite mercy, grant the family the strength to endure this irreparable loss,” he said. Ogundipe said the Assembly prayed to God to forgive her sins, grant her eternal peace, and comfort to all who mourn her departure.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

