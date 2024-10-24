Assembly Leadership Hails Tinubu For Retention Of Ondo Ministers

Share

The leadership of the Ondo State House of Assembly has hailed the retention of the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the elevation of Ayodele Olawande as substantive Minister of Youth.

The Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, in a statement, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Tunji-Ojo, on his well-deserved retention in the recently reshuffled federal cabinet by President Bola Tinubu.

Ogunmolasuyi also congratulated Olawande on his elevation to the substantive Minister of Youth Development role.

Ogunmolasuyi celebrated the appointments as a testament to the dedication, competence, and tireless service that Tunji-Ojo and Olawande have demonstrated throughout their careers.

He said their new roles come with heightened responsibilities at a crucial time for the nation, and their leadership will be pivotal in advancing the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He said, “As Nigeria continues to evolve, we need visionary leaders who can rise to the occasion and confront our challenges head-on.

“I am confident that Hon. Tunji-Ojo will continue to provide innovative solutions in ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians and that Mr Olawande will foster youth empowerment and development, tapping into the immense potential of our young people.”

Ogunmolasuyi urged the duo to redouble their efforts in delivering the key objectives outlined by President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, stressing the need for stronger collaboration across all levels of government to enhance security, create employment, and accelerate national development.

He added, “Hon. Tunji-Ojo, your track record in the Ministry of Interior speaks for itself. I encourage you to continue strengthening our internal security systems and ensuring the safety of all citizens. Mr Olawande, as you take on this pivotal role in youth development, I trust that your leadership will inspire and empower the vibrant Nigerian youth, driving them to realize their full potential.

“This is a great opportunity to build a better Nigeria. I encourage you to stay persistent and committed in your pursuit of excellence and deliver the promise of a renewed hope for all Nigerians.

