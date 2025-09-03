Assembly Hosts 10th Constituency Stakeholders Meeting Sept 4

The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to hold its 10th stakeholders meeting on September 4, as part of an ongoing initiative that has fostered community engagement and transparency since its inception.

First launched by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa in 2015, this initiative has allowed all honourable members of the House to conduct constituency stakeholders meetings simultaneously across the state’s 40 constituencies.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Dave Agboola, this year’s edition is themed “Governance in Action: the Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” reflecting the assembly’s commitment to showcasing the positive outcomes of governance vis-a-vis the mantra of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the impact of collaborative efforts between the government and the citizens from the Federal to Local Government level. The stakeholders meeting, aims to provide a platform for constituents to engage with their representatives, discuss pressing issues, and share insights on various governance initiatives.