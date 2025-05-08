Assembly Crises: Reps Give Benue, Zamfara Governors One-Week Ultimatum

Share

The House of Representatives has issued a fresh one-week ultimatum to the Governors of Benue and Zamfara States—Hyacinth Alia and Dauda Lawal respectively—as well as the leadership of their State assemblies, to appear before its Committee on Public Petitions by Tuesday, May 14, 2025.

This follows their failure to honour an earlier invitation to a hearing held on Thursday, May 8, at the National Assembly, Abuja, over the prolonged suspension of lawmakers in their respective Houses of Assembly.

The petition, submitted by a coalition of legal practitioners under the aegis of Guardians of Democracy, was laid before the House on March 27, 2025, by the Deputy Spokesperson, Philip Agbese. It centers on the suspension of 13 members of the Benue State House of Assembly and 10 members from Zamfara State since February 2024.

At the inaugural hearing of the panel, Douglas Akya (Makurdi South) led the suspended Benue lawmakers, while Aliyu Ango Kagara (Talata Mafara South), who also serves as Minority Leader, represented the Zamfara lawmakers.

Lead counsel to the petitioners, renowned activist and lawyer Ihensekhien Samuel Junior, accompanied by a team of 12 lawyers, urged the House to grant accelerated hearing to the matter.

He clarified that no existing court order restricts the panel’s jurisdiction.

“Our complaint is straightforward. In Zamfara, 11 lawmakers have been suspended allegedly on the directive of the executive arm, with no resolution for over 16 months.

“In Benue, 13 lawmakers have faced similar illegal suspensions. This raises concerns about the ability of these Houses to form a quorum and discharge their constitutional duties,” Ihensekhien told journalists after the session.

He emphasized that the House of Representatives, under constitutional provisions, has the residual and overriding powers to intervene, encourage dialogue, and ensure the reinstatement of the affected lawmakers.

“We are urging the Committee to exercise its oversight responsibility and, where necessary, take over the legislative functions of the affected assemblies, or compel the leadership to resolve the issues through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms,” he added.

The new Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Laori Kwamoti, assured the suspended lawmakers and petitioners of a fair hearing.

“We are committed to a transparent and impartial process. Nobody’s rights will be violated. Please have faith in this Committee,” he said.

Presiding over Thursday’s sitting, the Committee’s Vice Chairman, Nwogu Mathew, explained that a recent leadership reshuffle within the panel necessitated an adjournment to allow the new members to review the case file and proceed judiciously.

The Committee had earlier extended invitations on May 2, 2025, to the Governors and Assembly leaderships to explain the rationale behind the suspensions, which have severely hampered legislative business in both states.

The panel will reconvene on May 14, 2025, with expectations that the Governors and Assembly leaders will appear and offer explanations.

