August 18, 2023
Assembly Confirms Alia’s 17 Commissioner Nominees

The Benue State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed Governor Hyacinth Alia’s 17 commissioner nominees. Speaker Aondona Dajoh, who presided over the session, urged the commissioners to see their appointments as a call to duty to humanity and give in their best to help the governor deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state.

The commissioners are Joy Luga, Omale Omale, Yarmar Ortese, Rev. Frederick Ikyaan, Ogwu Odoh, Kwaghgba Amande, Mathew Abo, Itiza Imojime and Aondowase Kunde. Others are Moses Ogbaji, Matthew Shaagee, Mike Ogblegba, Ann Itodo, Fidelis Makurdi, Ikyange Terkimbir, Nick Oworo and Awuna Orpiin.

