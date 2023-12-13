Assembly Confirms Aiyedatiwa As Acting Governor In Ondo

The Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Acting Governor pending the arrival of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from medical leave.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon.Olamide Oladiji said the decision of the lawmakers was in tandem with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

This was coming barely 24 hours after the Governor wrote a letter to the Assembly seeking medical leave to attend to his medical challenges.

Oladiji after a parliamentary sitting of the Assembly said Akeredolu, following the doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating, has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

According to the letter, his Deputy, Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

His words “The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December, 2023.”

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

In a letter to the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, the Assembly through the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Benjamin Jaiyeola said “The Honourable House received a letter H.E.I./Vol. V/159 dated 12th December 2023 from the State Governor, informing the House that he will commence his medical leave on Wednesday, 13th December 2023 as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

“I therefore have the mandate of the Honourable House to inform you that Mr. Speaker and other Honourable Members have noted the content of the letter.

“Consequently, I am to request you to convey the best wishes of the Honourable House to Mr. Governor.”