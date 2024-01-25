Assembly Confirms Adelami As Ondo Deputy Governor

Barely 24 hours after his name was submitted for screening, the Ondo State House of Assembly confirmed Dr Olayide Owolabi Adelami as the new Deputy Governor of the State.

New Telegraph recalls that the position of the Deputy Governor became vacant following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the emergence of Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Governor.

Adelami was confirmed at a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji after the submission and consideration of a report by the selection committee of the House Chaired by Oladiji.

The House had earlier conducted a screening exercise for the nominees at the assembly complex.

The Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin read the letter sent to the House by the State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the consideration of the nominees for the vacant position of Deputy Governor.

Submitting the report of the Committee, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan recommended the confirmation of the appointment of the nominees whom he affirmed had been properly screened.

Akinruntan said the nominee responded to all questions raised by the Committee in a very eloquent and explicit order, noting that he has a clear understanding of the position.

He said Adelami possessed the required academic qualifications, physically, mentally, and emotionally stable and fit to accomplish the task of the Deputy Governor of the State.

The report also stated that he possessed the required experience, charisma, and much-needed exposure to function effectively.

The Majority leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi moved the motion for the report to be considered and the nominees to be confirmed and was seconded by Felix Afe representing Akoko North West Two.

Oladiji who ruled on the confirmation congratulated the Deputy Governor designate, urging him to put in his best and pledged the house support to the executive for the people to enjoy a more dividends of democracy.

Adelami in his response appreciated Governor Aiyedatiwa for nominating him, promising not to betray his emotion and confidence reposed in him.

He also appreciated the lawmakers for the efforts they have put in place during the screening and confirmation noting that promoting understanding between arms of government will be his priority.

Adelami, a retired Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly hails from Owo, in the Owo Local Government area of the State.