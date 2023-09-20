Assembly Commences  Impeachment Move Against Ondo Dep Gov

The Ondo State House of Assembly has accused the State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa of gross misconduct, signalling the commencement of impeachment moves against the Deputy Governor.

The Impeachment Notice read by the clerk of the assembly, Mr Benjamin Jayeoba, and signed by nine members of the House accused the embattled Deputy Governor of an impeachable offence.

At the emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji directed the service of the motion on notice to the Deputy Governor.

The Assembly sat amidst the heavy presence of security men at the Assembly gate.

The policemen drawn from both regular and anti-riot manned the gate leading to the Assembly screening those entering and leaving the Assembly chambers. The Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and other patrol vehicles were at the gate to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

At the end of the sitting, the Assembly directed the Clerk of the House, to write the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa over allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

The Petition which has been signed by Nine out of 26 Members of the House was read during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

The majority leader, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi who moved the motion, quoted session 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to back his argument on the need to write the Deputy Governor over allegations against him.

Ogunmolasuyi who represents Owo Constituency 1 in the Assembly said the Assembly would not take any action until the Deputy Governor replies the petition signed by some lawmakers against him.

Ogunmolasuyi’s motion was seconded by a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Akoko Southwest 11, Hon Tope Agbulu.

The lawmakers at the plenary unanimously agreed that the order of the Assembly should be sent to the Deputy Governor for reply within seven days.

The Speaker in his ruling held that the Deputy Governor should be served with the letter after the lawmakers.