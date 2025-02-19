Assembly Clears Nasarawa Gov’s 16 Commissioner-Nominees

Share

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointment of 16 commissioner-nominees forwarded by Governor Abdullahi Sule on February 10 for approval.

Speaker Danladi Jatau, who congratulated them, urged them to initiate good policies and programmes in their various ministries when sworn in. He urged appointees to live above board while discharging their official responsibilities.

The new commissioners are Umar Tunga, John Mamman, Munirat Abdullahi, Gabriel Agbashi, Isaac Amadu, Margret Elayo and Ibrahim Tanko. Others are Mohammed Muluku, Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, Usman Baba, Mohammed Ottos, David Moyi, Gaza Gwamna, Jugbo Samuel, Mu’azu Gosho and Yakubu Kwanta.

The Speaker also urged the commissioners to align with Sule’s policy direction to ensure rapid growth and development across the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: