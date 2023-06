The Kebbi State House of Assembly on Wednesday approved Governor Nasir Idris’ 30 Special Adviser nominees. Speaker Muhammad Abubakar-Lolo confirmed this in a statement by the Press Secretary to the House Muhammad Bello-Suleiman.

The statement quoted the speaker as saying that all 30 nominees were screened before approval was given. “The approval is in line with the commitment of the Assembly to support the governor in selecting good people who would move the state forward,’’ Abubakar-Lolo.