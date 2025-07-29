Assembly Adopts C’ttee’s Recommendation On Egbin Land Dispute

In a bid to resolve the protracted land dispute at Egbin community in Ikorodu area of the State, the Lagos Lawmakers adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC on a petition titled “Petition against his royal majesty Oba Aderiyomi Akeem Oyebo for unlawful trespass on Prince Yussuf Obateru Family Land.

The resolution was reached at the plenary session which was presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa yesterday.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oladipupo Ajomale stated that the Committee emphasized the importance of embracing peace and respecting the established traditional authority.

Investigations however revealed the need for Prince Moshood Yussuf Obateru to immediately cease all baseless allegations and frivolous petitions against the traditional ruler.

The committee recommends that Prince Moshood Yussuf Obateru should refrain from any actions likely to incite unrest in the community and urged him to recognize and submit to the authority of HRM Oba Adeoriyomi Akeem Oyebo as the paramount ruler of Egbin Kingdom.

In the interest of peace and reconciliation, the Committee encouraged HRM Oba Adeoriyomi Akeem Oyebo to engage all aggrieved individuals in the community in a dialogue and reconciliation efforts to foster unity and peaceful coexistence.

Following the presentation of the report, the House thereafter adopted the recommendations of the Committee as the resolution of the House.