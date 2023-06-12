Assembly Above Party Loyalty – Anambra New Speaker

…As Soludo Calls For Synergy

The newly elected Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Somto Udeze has described the 8th Assembly as one that is high and above party loyalty and affiliations.

This is coming as Governor Charles Soludo urges members to see their tasks as lawmakers as one that has the same goal as the state Executive in building a liveable and prosperous Homeland.

The state Assembly is made up of seventeen seats for APGA, 3 seats for PDP, 7 seats for Labor Party and three seats for the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Udeze at his acceptance speech shortly after being sworn in noted that the Assembly has to hit the ground running adding that the task before him and his colleagues is challenging hence all hands must be on deck

“Contrary to the notion in some quarters that the Assembly is established to be on log ahead with the Executive arm of government this 8th Assembly would foster good relationship with the Executive and the Judiciary

based on mutual respect for each other and for the growth of Anambra state”

“Granted that the 8th Assembly has four political parties represented here but irrespective of party affiliation and loyalty we must see our task as the task put before us by the Anambra electorates and not party loyalty”

“I will neither fail nor disappoint you my colleagues and the people of Anambra state and there will be no fan fair or entertainment or merriment after this session in the House of Assembly because we shall hit the ground running” he said.

Speaking after the Speaker Soludo noted, “This is a new partnership and new arrangement and one common goal for the 8th Assembly and we do not have 30 balls or 30 goal posts but one ball and one goal post ”

“Yes we have four political parties in this 8th Assembly but we don’t have four goalposts or four balls we have applied for governor and Assembly membership and we have been employed by our people to serve ”

“We do not have four political parties in this Assembly but only one party and that is Anambra people and that is Anambra Assembly”

“Whatever party emblem or colour you are members of the State Assembly and that is your party emblem or colour and we in the Executive arm of government are disposed to a harmonious relationship with the Assembly in moving our state forward,” he said.

At the election in the hallowed chambers of the Assembly Hon Ikenna Ofoneme moved the motion for the nomination of Somto Udeze as Speaker while Ikwenne Chimezie John Mark of Awka North Constituency seconded the motion.

Also, two-term members representing Awka South 2 Constituency Ozo Pius Nwokoye emerged as Deputy Speaker while Ikenna Ofoneme because a Majority leader and Jude Ngobili Deputy Majority leader.

Meanwhile, the post of Minority leader and Deputy Minority leader is still vacant as according to Speaker Udeze the parties responsible to present the names have not concluded arrangements.

It is expected however that the Labour Party should produce the Minority leader since it has seven seats at the state Assembly while the PDP is touted to produce the Deputy Minority leader.