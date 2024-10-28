Assaulted Driver: Police Caution Against Intimidation

Share

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has taken over an assault incident which involved a Bolt driver Stephen Abuwatseya and a federal lawmaker, Alex Mascot Ikwechegh.

The FCT Command in a post on Monday said it is actively handling the case following Mr Abuwatseya’s official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters.

The Force said, “The Nigeria Police Force is aware of the incident between a Bolt driver, Mr Stephen Abuwatseya, and Hon. Alexander Ikwegh, which took place on October 27, 2024, in Maitama, Abuja.

“The FCT Command is actively handling the case following Mr Abuwatseya’s official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters.

“The Police Force also urges the public to refrain from using the name or office of the Inspector-General of Police to intimidate others, as such actions undermine the values of impartiality that the IGP’s office upholds.”

READ ALSO

A viral video captured Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives, slapping the Bolt driver

The lawmaker had ordered some snails from a vendor who engaged the services of the e-hailing App driver to deliver the goods.

A heated disagreement ensued when the Bolt driver arrived at the lawmaker’s residence and asked to be paid.

The lawmaker accused the Bolt driver of disrespecting him and thudded two slaps on the cheeks of the driver who maintained his composure in the face of the assault.

When alerted that the episode was recorded, the lawmaker told the driver: “My name is Honourable Alexander Mascot Ikwechegh, I am a member of the House of Reps, tell them. Call the Inspector General of Police, let him come.”

Ikwechegh and the House of Representatives have not released a statement on the incident but many Nigerians online have demanded that justice be served in the matter.

Share

Please follow and like us: