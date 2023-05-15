New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Assault: Seun Kuti Turns Himself In, Arrested

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday.

This follows the order for his arrest by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, for slapping a police officer in uniform.

Seun’s attack on the police officer is contained in a video that has since gone viral.

According to the spokesman of the Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, via its Twitter handle, Seun Kuti turned himself in in the company of his lawyer and family representative.

The spokesman said he had been arrested in line with the law.

He gave the assurance that the police would carry out detailed, transparent and professional investigation on the matter.

