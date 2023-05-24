Assault: Seun Kuti In Court Few Hours After His Release

Seun Kuti, a popular Afrobeat musician on Wednesday appeared at the Magistrate Court, Yaba, Lagos for the resumption of his trial over an alleged assault on a Police officer.

New Telegraph reports that this development is coming barely 10 hours after the pop star was released from police custody following the fulfillment of his bail condition.

It was gathered that Seun Kuti would be in the company of his lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, and his wife during the resumed hearing.

It was earlier reported that Seun left the Police facility center in Panti after fulfilling his bail term on Tuesday.

His trial was adjourned to Wednesday from Tuesday due to the absence of Justice Adeola Olatubosun of the Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State.

According to Seun’s lawyers, the trial was adjourned as a result of the judge attending a training course.