Assault: Pedro Obaseki Heads To Court, Engages Falana

Pedro Obaseki has announced his decision to seek justice through the courts following his violent assault and humiliation in Benin last month. He said he would engage the services of human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) as lead counsel, with consultations underway.

The Nollywood filmmaker was stripped and dragged to the Oba Palace by some persons over alleged disrespect for Oba Ewuare 11.

In a statement, Obaseki said he made the decision to seek legal redress after e consultations with his immediate family as well as the the Obaseki family and clan.

According to him, the move is driven, not by revenge or political motives, but by the need for accountability, deterrence and the protection of human dignity.

He described the incident as a grave violation of his fundamental rights and said the acts amounted to terrorismrelated violence under Nigerian law, citing the use of armed force, explicit threats to life, public intimidation and the deliberate creation of fear beyond the immediate victim.