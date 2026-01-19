New Telegraph

January 19, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Assault: Pedro Obaseki…

Assault: Pedro Obaseki Heads To Court, Engages Falana

Pedro Obaseki has announced his decision to seek justice through the courts following his violent assault and humiliation in Benin last month. He said he would engage the services of human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) as lead counsel, with consultations underway.

The Nollywood filmmaker was stripped and dragged to the Oba Palace by some persons over alleged disrespect for Oba Ewuare 11.

In a statement, Obaseki said he made the decision to seek legal redress after e consultations with his immediate family as well as the the Obaseki family and clan.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

According to him, the move is driven, not by revenge or political motives, but by the need for accountability, deterrence and the protection of human dignity.

He described the incident as a grave violation of his fundamental rights and said the acts amounted to terrorismrelated violence under Nigerian law, citing the use of armed force, explicit threats to life, public intimidation and the deliberate creation of fear beyond the immediate victim.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Anambra Oil Community Protests Years Of Neglect
Read Next

Fans React As Senegal Beat Morocco In Contentious AFCON 2025 Final